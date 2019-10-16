Great Bend hoping to renew contract to host KCAC tournaments

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The City of Great Bend and Great Bend Recreation Commission staffs have been meeting several times over the last few months to develop a proposal to the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC). Great Bend is hopeful the KCAC will keep their league’s baseball and softball tournaments in Great Bend.

Great Bend Rec Executive Director Diann Henderson says the proposal will be sent to the KCAC soon and they should know if the conference is renewing their contract in the next few months.

“They have to go through their committee processes to determine who they will give the tournament championships to,” said Henderson.

Both the KCAC baseball and softball tournaments have been held at the Great Bend Sports Complex since 2014. The league is scheduled to host the tournaments in Great Bend in 2020, but it is open after that.

“I know there will probably be other communities vying for this, but we feel we have presented a strong proposal,” Henderson said.

The sent proposal would renew the contract for another three years.