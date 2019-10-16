Great Bend Chamber coffee & ribbon cutting for Thursday, Oct. 17

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9a.m. / Program at 9:30 a.m.

KSN | Spray-Holt Family Board Room, 1125 Williams St.

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.

Ribbon Cutting at 10:00 a.m.

Allie Cartwright, LLC | 1125 Williams St.

Please join us for a Ribbon Cutting to welcome new member, Allie Cartwright and her business, Allie Cartwright, LLC. Allie helps businesses be their best by introducing the power of meditation in the workplace, thus increasing employee productivity and loyalty. The Ribbon Cutting will take place at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce immediately following the Chamber Coffee. Businesses present will be eligible to win an executive presentation package!