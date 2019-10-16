Fall maintenance underway for Great Bend ballfields

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The City of Great Bend Park Department has implemented a fall maintenance schedule of all the baseball and softball fields in town. Crews have re-seeded the grass at the fields and are adding red shale to the infields. The crushed red shale has clay particles but does not get as slick like clay infields.

Great Bend Recreation Commission Executive Director Diann Henderson says Rec staff has pulled all the bases, hitting mats, and anchors to prepare for the application of red shale.

“Once the red shale has crowned, our staff will go reset all the bases,” said Henderson. “We hope to do it this fall before the ground freezes and before all the seasons start next February.”

To improve the fall maintenance, the Great Bend Rec purchased three additional loads of red shale for the Great Bend Sports Complex. The budgeted items will be paid for from the Grounds Improvement line for a price between $2,500 and $2,800.