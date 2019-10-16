Deputies find 106 pounds of marijuana during Salina traffic stop

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop in Salina.

Just after 1a.m. Wednesday, a 2019 Dodge Durango driven by Alberto Lopez, 49, of Louisville, Ky., was southbound on Interstate 135, according Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

A deputy sheriff stopped the SUV after the driver allegedly exited onto State Street without stopping at the stop sign.

During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed an open beer container in the vehicle and tested Lopez, but did not arrest him for driving under the influence.

The Salina Police Department’s K-9, Karma, was called in and hit on the scent of marijuana in the vehicle, according to Soldan. Deputies located 106 pounds of marijuana divided into 98 packages in the back of the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Lopez on requested charges that include Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, No tax stamp, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Having an open container of alcohol and Failure to stop at a stop sign.