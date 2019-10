Dakota’s Deals- Weds. Oct. 16th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2019.

1. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, SEVERAL BIRDCAGES (COLORS & SIZES), DUCKS. 792-7074

2. FOR SALE: ELECTRIC RANGE WITH SELF CLEANING, NATURAL GAS DRYER, 2 – DRESSERS (HI BOY AND LOW BOY) ASKING $15 EACH. 620-786-6799

3. FOR SALE: SET OF HARD RUBBER TIRES FOR A SKIDSTEER (FIT AN 1835), 8 – WINDOWS 40X25″ 16 – 32X25″ DOUBLE PANED FRAMED AROUND THE GLASS. 785-885-4734

4. FOR SALE: SET OF GOLD GYM BRAND DUMBELLS 2-2LBS 2-3LB, 2-5LB. TOILET RISER. CANNON IMAGE RUNNER PRINTER- 1019 &1023 SERIES OLDER MODEL, HAS NOT BEEN USED VERY MUCH ASKING $500. 792-3640

5. FOR SALE: VARIETY OF COLLECTOR PINS ASKING $25, 2004 DUTCHMAN TRAVEL TRAILER, SLEEPS 8-9 PEOPLE ASKING $8500. 785-635-3953

6. FOR SALE: LIFT CHAIR RECLINER – PRICE REDUCED TO $350 (SOLD NEW FOR $800). 793-8115

7. FOR SALE: MISC WICKER BASKETS, SOFT SIDED COOLER $10, DUST BUSTER ASKING $10. 786-4274

8. FOR SALE: 2010 FLAGSTAFF POPUP CAMPER- SLEEPS 6-8, 2 DINETS, AC/HEAT, AWNING, ETC. PRICE REDUCED! STORAGE CABINET- 4 DRAWERS ON THE BOTTOM AND 3 SHELVES ABOVE THE DRAWERS, MEASURES 24″X24″X6′ MADE OF WOOD. 793-5645

9. GIVEAWAY: SMALL TV, DISHES, AND ODDS & ENDS. ON THE CURB. @ 813 ADAMS IN GREAT BEND.

10. FOR SALE: 92 WW HORSE/STOCK COMBO TRAILER – GOOD TIRES, BUT NEEDS A PAINT JOB, GOOD SOLID TRAILER $1200. HONDA 4 WHEELER RUNS GREAT $900 CASH TODAY. 620-546-3936

11. FOR SALE: GO KART, BABY WALKER, INSULATION FOR AROUND WINDOWS. LOOKING FOR: SMALL RIDING MOWER, & PICKUP TRUCK. 617-0231

12. LOOKING FOR: A 19″ WHEEL THAT WILL FIT A 2016 MALIBU (USED AS A SPARE). 620-546-3238

13. FOR SALE: SET OF 35 1250 20 GENERAL GRAPPLERS, LESS THAN 700 MILES ON THEM, WILL TAKE $250 EACH. CUSTOM AR-10 243. 785-658-5207

14. GIVEAWAY: FIREWOOD (NOT SEASONED) – IN PROCESS OF CUTTING DOWN A SILVER MAPLE TREE. 5824 ASPEN IN GREAT BEND.

15. LOOKING FOR: LAVENDAR BUDS (MAKING JELLY – NEED TO BE FOOD FRIENDLY). 617-7983

16. FOR SALE: SET OF 4 ALUMINUM SPOKE TOYOTA WHEELS 18″ (FIT A FULL SIZE TUNDRA PICKUP) $75 FOR ALL. ALUMINUM STORM WINDOWS 54×33&1/2″ 37&1/2 X 33&1/2″ 923-5028

17. FOR SALE: CALF PULLER – WITH RACHET WINCH ON IT, GOOD QUAILTY. COLEMAN 800 WATT GENERATOR – HARDLY USED VERY NICE (QUIET) ASKING $140. 785-735-4442