Cop Shop (10/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/15)

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:40 p.m. an accident was reported at MM 106 on N. US 281 Highway.

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:02 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 609 E. Lakeview Dr.

Weapon Violation

At 6:51 p.m. a weapon violation was reported at Broadway & Odell Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:57 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 190 Road & N. Susank.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/15)

Unconscious / Fainting

At 12:25 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 821 Heizer Street.

Hemorrhage / Lacerations

At 12:58 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5600 Eisenhower Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:17 a.m. an officer arrested Annalise Moore at 2011 Hubbard Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:08 a.m. an accident was reported at 5523 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:14 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 12th Street & Eisenhower Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 4:47 p.m. a report of Elvis Garcia damaging a vehicle and the residence at 3632 Robin Road was made. Garcia was booked in lieu of bond.

Weapon Violation

At 6:51 p.m. a report of a subject standing in the street with a rifle was made at Broadway & Odell Street. Misty Burdett was contacted.

Domestic

At 8:58 p.m. a report of being battered by Sean Shepard on Buckeye Street was made. Shepard was arrested and booked in lieu of bond.