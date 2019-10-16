Cop Shop (10/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/15)
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:40 p.m. an accident was reported at MM 106 on N. US 281 Highway.
Traumatic Injuries
At 1:02 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 609 E. Lakeview Dr.
Weapon Violation
At 6:51 p.m. a weapon violation was reported at Broadway & Odell Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:57 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 190 Road & N. Susank.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/15)
Unconscious / Fainting
At 12:25 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 821 Heizer Street.
Hemorrhage / Lacerations
At 12:58 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5600 Eisenhower Avenue.
Warrant Arrest
At 2:17 a.m. an officer arrested Annalise Moore at 2011 Hubbard Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:08 a.m. an accident was reported at 5523 10th Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 11:14 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 12th Street & Eisenhower Avenue.
Criminal Damage
At 4:47 p.m. a report of Elvis Garcia damaging a vehicle and the residence at 3632 Robin Road was made. Garcia was booked in lieu of bond.
Weapon Violation
At 6:51 p.m. a report of a subject standing in the street with a rifle was made at Broadway & Odell Street. Misty Burdett was contacted.
Domestic
At 8:58 p.m. a report of being battered by Sean Shepard on Buckeye Street was made. Shepard was arrested and booked in lieu of bond.