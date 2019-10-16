Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/15)

BOOKED: Annalise Moore of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation x2, no bond. BCDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $253 cash only. BCDC warrant for unlawful possession x2 and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jerome C. Maravilla on Barton County District Court warrant with a bond at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Shaina Kuester on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation x2, no bond.

BOOKED: Chelsea Rocha on Rush County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: William C. Shaw on Rush County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Elvis Garcia of Great Bend on BTDC case for criminal damage, bond set at $5,000 surety.

BOOKED: Sean Shepard of Great Bend on GBPD case for battery for DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Michael Brohaugh on BCDC warrant to treatment.

RELEASED: Jerome C. Maravilla on BCDC warrant with a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Sean Shepard of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 bond with Dyn-O-mite Bonding.