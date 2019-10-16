Barton County monthly service update

Barton County Departments are asked to submit a monthly activity report of statistical information or a summary of services. It will be presented to the Commission as a means of reaching the public and keeping citizens aware of the duties and services completed.

Barry McManaman, County Engineer

• Administrative Assistant has been printing and filing the 2019 bridge inspections for 371 bridges in the County.

• Technician did inspection work on the Railroad Avenue Resurfacing Project and is currently inspecting the new drainage boxes west of Pawnee Rock.

• Attended the annual Floodplain Manager’s Conference in Lawrence.

• Reviewed the design proposal for the project involving the Washington Avenue / Juco Road intersection signing improvements and the box bridge widening on NW 50 Road. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Agreement has been received for approval by the Commission.

• Responded to numerous floodplain and utility permit questions and issued permits as needed.

• Cartographer working on appraisal map and NG911 map changes.

• Participated in a webinar for the new KDOT Cost Share Program and looking at potential project applications.

• Attended the annual MINK Conference to learn about KDOT and Federal program updates.

Darren Williams, County Works Director

Road and Bridge

• Assisted Hoisington on tree clean up on Sept 5 and 6, 2019.

• Sealing County began on September 12, 2019. Approximately 97 miles of blacktop will be seal, along with city streets in Claflin and Odin.

Noxious Weed

• Fall spraying to control broadleaf, Johnson Grass and bindweed continues.

Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Management

– Barton County Emergency Management received a new printer for printing accountability and identification cards for emergency responders. Printers were provided to all 19 counties within the South Central Homeland Security Region for use with the Comprehensive Resource Management and Credentialing System (CRMCS), a web-based resource management tool. Emergency management agencies are able to credential personnel and equipment and then print accountability and/or identification cards for emergency responders and their equipment. The cards provide a mechanism to track personnel and equipment during a disaster. The printers were purchased with Homeland Security grant funds.

– The Hazard Mitigation survey is still available for residents of Barton County to provide input on hazards and current funding priorities for mitigation grants. Residents who are interested in reviewing the current Mitigation Plan should go to www.bartoncounty.org and look for the Hazard Mitigation Survey under News. Information on the current Hazard Mitigation Plan may be found under Departments, Emergency/Risk Management, and then navigate to Emergency Planning and the current Hazard Mitigation Plan.

– Miller also attended the Kansas Emergency Management Association Annual Conference during the report period.

Dena Popp, 911 Director

• Created and processed 11,160 dispatch cards in Enterpol CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch). This includes officer initiated traffic stops or service of civil process/court documents.

• Handled a total of 23,119 phone calls from both incoming and outgoing lines. Of those, 3,658 were 911 calls and 19,461 administrative calls answered from the public and officers/deputies.

• Handled 93,167 radio transmissions from emergency responders.

• Staff attended several different training classes, and completed re-certifications

• Completed 2 new 911 addresses.

• Administered pre-employment testing for four applicants for Stafford County 911.

Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director

Training / Meetings

• Attended a school mental health initiative conference

• All-Stars training was provided for the schools and some Juvenile Services staff

• Attended an Administrative Contact meeting in Topeka

• Attended the Multidisciplinary Team meeting in Great Bend, Russell and Ellsworth

• The Parent Project started their first class

• Attended the Central Kansas Partnership meeting

• Completed computer security awareness training Communications Accomplishments

• Juvenile Intake and Assessment has completed forty-five (45) intakes since September 1, 2019

• Juvenile Intensive Supervised Probation and Case Management is currently supervising thirty (30) youth post adjudication with an additional four (4) on pre-adjudication supervision and (2) on bond supervision

• Truancy Diversion is the Case Management program for youth who have truancy issues and currently provides Case Management for nineteen (19) youth in the Judicial District

• Immediate Intervention (Diversion Supervision) has twenty-eight (28) youth currently participating

• Evidence Based Classes from The Change Company are taught throughout the Judicial District

• All-Stars has started in a few schools and will be started in almost of them by the end of next week.

Shelly Schneider, Health Director

Training / Meetings

• Schneider attended the Behavioral Health Planning Day in Topeka along with Community Partners. The day provided conversations regarding the Behavioral Health gaps in communities as well as the work that can be done to increase productivity and awareness.

• Staff attended the Kansas Prevention Conference in Wichita. Prevention is an intrinsic part of Public Health. It is important that staff attend various trainings and then share information when returning.

• Community Meetings to include Task Force Meetings and planning meetings.

Epidemiology Updates:

• There has been an increase in Animal Bites in the Community. There is also an increase in non- current vaccinated animals as well as unowned animals in the community. Investigations are taking more hours to perform.

• There has also been an increase in investigative hours due to Tuberculosis.

Immunizations:

• The Flu Vaccine is available. Business outreaches are being scheduled as well as home services to those that are home bound. We will also provide these services to those that are immunocompromised and unable to be among people.

• Thank you to all who experienced our final push on getting our youth immunized for the school required immunizations.

• The department provided 885 vaccines in the month of September.

Program Updates:

• We are continuing to provide full services to the community despite the renovations.