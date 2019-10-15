Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 64.