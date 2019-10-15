Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Cheyenne Bottoms Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manger Jason Wagner.

9A-10A Trading Post with Dakota Tucker

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11:05-11:30 “Radio Health Journal”

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Community Coordinator and CVB Director Christina Hayes who will be joined by Great Bend Britt Spaugh Zoo Curator and Supervisor Sara Hamlin and Great Bend Visitor Service Coordinator Emily Goad.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-2P Dave Ramsey Show

2P-6:30 NLCS Game 5 – St. Louis Cardinals @ Washington Nationals

6:30-11P ALCS Game 4 – Houston Astros @ New York Yankees

11P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddy & Fitzsimmons”