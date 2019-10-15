USD 428 in Great Bend considered high-density at-risk district

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Based on the official Sept. 20 enrollment count, Great Bend’s school district saw a slight increase in the amount of students receiving free or reduced priced lunches.

District wide, USD 428 is up to 70 percent of their total enrollment receiving free or reduced priced lunches, which is just over a one-percent increase from the 2018-2019 school year.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says 95 percent of the district’s families filled out the form to see if they qualified for the free lunch program.

“I would rather have a family fill out the form and not qualify then qualify and not fill out the form,” said Thexton. “Having 95 percent of your group fill it out is awesome.”

It was mentioned at a September USD 428 Board of Education luncheon that 94 percent of Eisenhower Elementary School students were eligible for the free or reduced priced lunches. Thexton noted that was incorrect, and that the 94 percent represented the percentage of families that applied, and 77 percent of them turned out to be eligible.

“We all know that it does take a little more effort, time, and cost to educate at-risk students,” Thexton said. “This does help us in that area.”

To be considered a high-density at-risk district, 57-percent of your enrollment has to be eligible for the free or reduced priced lunches. The latest numbers keep USD 428 open to receive extra funding for at-risk students.

Eisenhower still had the largest increase in the free/reduced lunch count from a year ago, jumping 6.65 percent. Jefferson Elementary had the lowest at 50 percent, while Riley Elementary had the highest at 94.3 percent.

Income eligibility guidelines are used to determine access to free or reduced priced meals.

Free/Reduced Lunch Count (2019-2020)

Eisenhower: 77.34% (+6.65)

Jefferson: 50% (+1.91)

Lincoln: 59.68% (-0.25)

Park: 82.55% (-3.22)

Riley: 94.3% (+1.99)

GBMS: 64.64% (-0.36)

GBHS: 61.53% (+0.7)

Total: 70% (+1.06)