USD 428 Education Foundation celebrates 30 years of philanthropy

This year, the USD 428 Education Foundation is proudly observing its 30th anniversary of philanthropy in Great Bend. Since its inception in 1989, the organization has raised and donated more than $370,000 to enhance education in the district.

The community is invited to attend the organizations’ primary fundraiser, the Annual USD 428 Education Foundation Dinner and Auction. Scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Great Bend Events Center, the evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a social hour and will include entertainment provided by members Great Bend High School

Orchestra.

The “walking buffet” dinner allows guests to mingle while enjoying savory and sweet items from some of Great Bend’s best restaurants and caterers. The evening will include both a silent and live auction comprised of items handcrafted by GBHS students, as well as experiences created for Panther enthusiasts of all ages.

New this year, patrons and event attendees can buy their tickets online using a form and credit card payment. Reservations can also be made over the phone by calling Andrea Bauer, USD 428 public information director at 620-793-1500. Tickets are $50 per person and corporate sponsorships are also available.

The USD 428 Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization and exists to support innovative instruction in USD 428. The foundation provides an ideal opportunity for alumni, parents, community, businesses and other supporters of our schools to make great things happen in education.

The USD 428 Education Foundation is supported primarily through funds raised at the annual dinner and auction held each fall, as well as through memorials and private donations. The foundation receives tax-deductible contributions from individuals, businesses, community service organizations, alumni, estates, memorials and other benevolent sources.

Programs funded by the USD 428 Education Foundation today provide an impact on the leaders of tomorrow.

For more information, or to purchase tickets for the event, please contact the USD 428 District Education Center at 620-793-1500.