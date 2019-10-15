GREAT BEND – Ross Eric Fabin, 58, passed away October 12, 2019, at his home in Great Bend. He was born September 13, 1961, to George E. and Jeannette (Ruggels) Fabin.

A lifetime Great Bend and Ellinwood resident, Ross was the owner and operator of All Things Chopped in Great Bend, fulfilling his lifelong love of motorcycles. He was also a drug and alcohol counselor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors.

Survivors include, his father, George Fabin of Great Bend; three brothers, Mark Fabin of Salina, Craig Fabin and wife Rita of Kansas City, MO, and Brad Fabin of Angola, IN; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeannette Fabin.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been suggested to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Recreation for the benefit of Cheyenne Bottoms, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530