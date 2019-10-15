Police: Woman wounded after altercation at Kansas park

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a woman and asking the public for help with information.

Just after 7:p.m. Monday, police responded to report of a shooting at Schweiter Park in the 900 Block of South Chautauqua in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. When officers arrived, they found a number of shell casings in the parking lot.

A short time later, a 22-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have learned the woman and a suspect were involved in physical altercation when multiple shots were fired that wounded the victim, according to Davidson.

Police have encountered a lack of cooperation during their investigation and are asking the public for help with information to help them make an arrest, according to Davidson.