Police: Speed a possible factor in crash that killed Kan. teen

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just before 1p.m. Monday and have identified the teenage victim.

A 2007 Mercury Mountaineer driven by an 83-year-old man was eastbound on Central Avenue and turning north on Socora Street in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A Honda passenger vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy was westbound on Central Avenue. The vehicles collided at the intersection, according to Davidson.

A front seat passenger identified as Dominick Sublett, 17, a student at Wichita Northwest High School died at the scene, according to Davidson.

EMS transported the 83-year-old, the driver of the Honda and a 16-year-old female passenger in the Honda to a local hospital for treatment, according to Davidson. Police did not release details on seat belt usage.

Speed is being considered as a possible factor in the crash, according to Davidson. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for possible charges.