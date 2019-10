The Great Bend Panther soccer team made quick work of Wichita Independent Monday, beating the Panthers 11-1 in Wichita.

Great Bend scored 9 goals in the first half and tacked on two more goals in the second half as they won their third straight match to improve to 8-5 on the season.

The Panthers are right back on the road Tuesday as they play Dodge City in a Western Athletic Conference match. The Red Demons are 9-3 on the season and beat the Panthers 4-3 earlier this season in Great Bend.