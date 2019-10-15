Man sentenced for transporting 50 pounds of meth to Kansas

WICHITA, KAN. – A man who was stopped in Kansas with 50 pounds of methamphetamine in his car was sentenced Tuesday to six years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Jesus Antonio Garcia-Maldonado, 36, Panorama City, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In his plea, he admitted he was stopped for speeding on US 54 near Minneola in Clark County, Kan.

Law enforcement officers found approximately 50 pounds of methamphetamine in wrapped packages under seats and behind a rear quarter panel. The defendant said he was driving the drugs from San Diego, Calif., to Minnesota.