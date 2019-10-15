Kansas man sentenced for threatening pro-life workers with rape, death

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months and a day in prison for threatening an employee of the pro-life organization Operation Rescue, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Christopher M. Thompson, 22, Wichita, pleaded guilty of one count of making a threat. In his plea, he admitted making three phone calls to Operation Rescue in one day containing threats against the group’s employees. The original indictment alleged Thompson made calls threatening to kill Operation Rescue employees and rape their daughters.