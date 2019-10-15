Kansas man dies after pickup strikes motorcycle

WOODSON COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 1p.m. Monday in Woodson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford pickup driven by Derrick R. Shannon, 45, Humbolt, was traveling slowly northbound on U.S. 75 at 60th Road.

The truck turned right to pull into a field entrance and struck a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Charles Splechter, 61, Buffalo, Kansas, who was northbound in the passing lane.

Splechter was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS transported a passenger on the motorcycle Amy Corban-Morris, 50, Buffalo, Kansas, to a hospital in Topeka. They were not wearing helmets, according to the KHP.

Shannon and a passenger in the truck were not injured.