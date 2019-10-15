Kansas man dies after crash in construction zone

SEDGWICK COUNTY— One person died in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Monday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Cadillac Deville driven by Lashon Harding, 49, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 135 just south of 21st Street North and passing traffic in the left lane.

There was an active construction zone that was moving traffic to the right 2 lanes. The driver lost control of the vehicle, skidded, left the right side of the roadway and struck a light pole.

Harding was pronounced dead at the scene. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.