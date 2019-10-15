Kan. woman dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with a semi

GEARY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by Savannah R. Laudemann, 22, Woodbine, was eastbound on State Lake Road six miles south of Junction City. The Silverado entered the roadway and was struck by a 2016 Peterbilt Semi that was southbound on U.S. 77.

Savannah Laudemann and a passenger Dawnette M. Laudemann, 44, Woodbine, were transported to Geary County Hospital where Savannah died.

The semi driver Bryan K. Lewis, 46, Crosby, Texas, was not injured. The occupants of the Silverado were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.