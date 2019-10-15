Hammond and Rosewood Services named Woman Owned Business of the Year

Tammy Hammond and Rosewood Services were honored in Topeka on Oct. 10 by the Kansas Department of Commerce as the recipient of the 2019 Woman Owned Business of the Year in Service Industry.

The award recognizes Rosewood’s outstanding achievement in business under Hammond’s leadership, along with the business’s significance related to employment, economic benefit, and support to the local community.

David Toland, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce, addressed the event audience stating there are more than 77,000 women-owned businesses in Kansas. “These businesses are an integral part of the Kansas economy,” he stated. “We greatly value the contributions these businesses and advocates provide to our state, from the jobs they create to the way they enrich communities and lives. On behalf of Governor Kelly, the Department of Commerce and citizens across the state, thank you for keeping our economy strong and vibrant.”

Hammond accepted the award, surrounded by family, along with several Rosewood employees, state and local officials, and business colleagues.

“It is an honor to be selected for this award, but the tireless daily effort of all who work at Rosewood is what makes this moment possible,” said Hammond, addressing the keys to success for her company.

“I believe the culture we work daily to create and maintain in our business plays a huge role in our success,” she continued. “We can develop plans, have vision, and create opportunities, but without a culture of respect for each other and those we are privileged to serve, it would be a constant struggle, and would produce few results. Whether it is a business or a community, a culture of respect for others is the foundation for growth.”

Rosewood Services was founded by Hammond in 1998 and has grown into one of Barton County’s largest employers, employing more than 250 people, plus supporting employment for more than 150 additional individuals with disabilities.