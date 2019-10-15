Great Bend school district feels better prepared for future cyber-attacks

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Two weeks ago the Great Bend school district’s internet security was attacked with a “denial of service” attack. USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says a “denial of service” attack happens when someone floods your internet provider or IP addresses, similar to a traffic jam, where nothing can come in or go out. The attack renders your internet useless or spotty at best.

Despite the attack, Thexton noted all the district’s information is still secure.

“Everything was fine with the hardware and our information is still secure as far as we know,” said Thexton.

Thexton added anyone with internet service and a credit card can order a “denial of service” attack if they know your IP address. The incident was turned over to law enforcement.

“We filed a police report, but what information they gained from that I do not know,” Thexton said. “They will continue looking into it to see where it originated from.”

While there might not be a way to avoid these cyber-attacks completely, Thexton is hopeful the district’s IT staff and Nex-Tech have devised a plan to minimize the down time.