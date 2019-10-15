GBRC – Better Brains For Babies

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Better Brains For Babies” on Wednesday, October 16th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). Supporting the healthy development of the young child’s brain is both a tremendous opportunity and an awesome responsibility. Join us and learn what you can do to use the science of early brain development to make a difference in the well-being of our children. This program is based on a statewide initiative in the state of Georgia. Berny Unruh, Cottonwood Extension District Agent, will be the speaker for the program.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.