Crime Stoppers of Great Bend and Barton County announces new, expanded services to callers

Crime Stoppers of Great Bend and Barton County has contracted with Crime Scene Information (CSI), a call service specifically designed for Crime Stoppers Programs. CSI began receiving Crime Stoppers of Great Bend and Barton County calls on Friday, October 11th. This service expands the availability of the Crime Stoppers Tip Line and provides an extra level of confidentiality to protect the identity of Crime Stoppers callers.

According to Stan Behrends, President; Mick Lang, Vice President and Jere Buehler, Past President and Board Member of Crime Stoppers of Great Bend and Barton County, there are several enhancements gained by using CSI.

Behrends explained that, in the past, the Crime Stoppers calls were answered by the Great Bend Police Department. The line was a confidential and secure line that had no caller ID or recording capabilities to ensure the caller remained anonymous.

With the move to CSI the following enhancements are now in place.

The calls are answered in Texas by a call center designed to take calls for Crime Stoppers programs. This completely removes the call from the local area, again, protecting the identity of the caller.

The calls are answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

If the caller has information about a crime that is in progress or the whereabouts of a person that has an outstanding warrant or warrants, CSI will contact Barton County Communications (local 911) to pass the information along to the appropriate law enforcement officials without delay, again the callers identity is not available to CSI or local 911.

Buehler added that there was a service interruption from Wednesday October 9th to Friday afternoon October 11th. The outage was due to technical difficulties during the phone company’s process of routing the local number to the call service in Texas. Those issues were resolved Friday afternoon, but some callers might have received a busy signal when calling Crime Stoppers on those days. Those callers are encouraged to call again with their information.

Lang commented, this is one of the biggest innovations and positive services to residents of this area since Crime Stoppers was formed in Great Bend and Barton County in 1984. This service will allow callers to report criminal activity, information about a crime or the whereabouts of a person with an outstanding warrant 24/7-365 days a year, remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward.

The Crime Stoppers phone numbers remain the same (620) 792-1300 and 1-888-305-1300.

At Crime Stoppers “we don’t want your name just your information” .