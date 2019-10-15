Cop Shop (10/14)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/14)
Illegal Hunting
At 5:20 p.m. illegal hunting was reported at 161 SW 10 Avenue.
Trespassing
At 4:07 p.m. trespassing was reported at 1496 NE 70 Avenue in Claflin.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:27 p.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.
At 2:06 p.m. an accident was reported at 7th Street & Hubbard Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 4:10 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 608 E. E Street in Ellinwood.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/14)
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 1:10 a.m. a report of finding a subject messing around the outside of his residence at 815 Morton Street was made.
Chest Pain
At 3:47 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2119 Kansas Avenue.
Sick Person
At 9:32 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2317 Washington Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:55 p.m. an accident was reported at 7th Street & Hubbard Street.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 2:12 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2006 Broadway Avenue.
Sick Person
At 3:24 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2412 Forest Avenue.
Burglary / In Progress
At 4:09 p.m. a report of someone possibly inside her residence at 1415 8th Street was made.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:45 p.m. an accident was reported at Forest Avenue & Main Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 5:36 p.m. a burglary was reported at 465 Evergreen Street.
Structure Fire
At 11:01 p.m. a report of smoke in the building was made at 1000 Main Street.