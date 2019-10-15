Cop Shop (10/14)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/14)

Illegal Hunting

At 5:20 p.m. illegal hunting was reported at 161 SW 10 Avenue.

Trespassing

At 4:07 p.m. trespassing was reported at 1496 NE 70 Avenue in Claflin.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:27 p.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

At 2:06 p.m. an accident was reported at 7th Street & Hubbard Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 4:10 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 608 E. E Street in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/14)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 1:10 a.m. a report of finding a subject messing around the outside of his residence at 815 Morton Street was made.

Chest Pain

At 3:47 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2119 Kansas Avenue.

Sick Person

At 9:32 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2317 Washington Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:55 p.m. an accident was reported at 7th Street & Hubbard Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 2:12 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2006 Broadway Avenue.

Sick Person

At 3:24 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2412 Forest Avenue.

Burglary / In Progress

At 4:09 p.m. a report of someone possibly inside her residence at 1415 8th Street was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:45 p.m. an accident was reported at Forest Avenue & Main Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:36 p.m. a burglary was reported at 465 Evergreen Street.

Structure Fire

At 11:01 p.m. a report of smoke in the building was made at 1000 Main Street.