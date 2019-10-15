Bike Brew Q presents Pumpkin Smash 2019

Story by Joe Vinduska

Bike Brew Q and Charlie’s Place will sponsor a pumpkin smash event from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 25 at Charlie’s Place to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Participants will be able to purchase pumpkins for a $10 minimum donation and then smash them with their implement of choice, which will include a sledgehammer, baseball bat and more. Wichita Brewing Company will be bringing several beers to put on tap and Lucky D’s BBQ will be selling food. There will also be yard games to play and live music by the band Homebrew.

Bike Brew Q Founder Ryan Fairchild said Pumpkin Smash was created to produce another event to help out the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“This is our second year of obliterating pumpkins for charity,” he said.” “The event was well-received last year, and we invite everyone to come down and see how cathartic smashing a pumpkin can be.”

Bike Brew Q is an annual Craft Beer Expo that includes a cycling event in the morning and food trucks throughout the day. The next event will be held on July 25, 2020. Since the event launched in 2016, it has raised over $30,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information visit bikebrewq.com.

All the pumpkins will be donated by Long Pumpkin Patch.