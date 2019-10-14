What the new UPS store will provide to Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

There is already a recycling center and an art studio inside the building at 5523 10th Street in Great Bend, and coming in early November, Sunflower Diversified Services will be opening a UPS store.

Sunflower Marketing Director Debbie McCormick says the current UPS Customer Center on 9th Street in Great Bend is only open a couple of hours Monday through Friday, but Sunflower’s location will be open much longer and will be able to handle any shipping needs you have, including those Amazon returns.

“This will give everyone an opportunity to take that package with the label to the UPS store, drop it off with no fees, and ship it right back to Amazon,” said McCormick.

When the Sunflower UPS store opens in November, the location will have hours of 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. This UPS will also allow customers to have items shipped to the store to avoid packages sitting on your porch or for small businesses to have an address other than their home address.

McCormick says UPS will also have a wide variety of printing capabilities.

“The UPS store can do printing from business cards, brochures, statements, and graphic designs on vehicles and business windows,” said McCormick.

Sunflower calculated roughly 100 vehicles already stop by the recycling center each day, and there are approximately 12,000 to 14,000 cars that drive by the store on 10th Street each day. Sunflower Executive Director Jon Prescott hopes this location will serve as a one-stop destination for residents to recycle, ship, and purchase artwork.

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers, and adults with intellectual disabilities and delays and expect a few of their adult clients to work at the new UPS store.