Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a north wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.