Police: Kan. woman in critical condition after shooting, suspect jailed

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 8a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting near Broadway and Lewis in Wichita, according to Captain Brett Allred.

At the scene, police located a 50-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times.

EMS transported the woman to a local hospital where she remains for treatment of critical injuries.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Allred.

Investigators have learned that a 42-year-old man was riding his bicycle near Broadway and Lewis and observed the two victims on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. As officers began their investigation, the suspect later identified as Dexter Solomon, 45, Wichita, began calling 911, family and Wichita media indicating his involvement in a shooting and that the victims were working for “the cartel,” according to Allred.

Officers located Solomon in the 900 Block of South Market and arrested him incident. They also recovered a handgun. Investigators believe Solomon was experiencing a mental health crisis possibly induced by meth at the time of the shooting, according to Allred. Police based their assessment on conversations Solomon had with 911 dispatchers and with his daughter earlier in the day, according to Allred.

Solomon is being held on requested charges that include two counts of attempted first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police are working to determine how Solomon was able to obtain the gun.