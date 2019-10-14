Police investigating $17K check forgery at Salina business

SALINE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged forgery in Salina.

The owner of the UPS Store, 1648 South Ohio in Salina, reported at least six checks had been written on the store’s account at Bank VI using an old, unused bank routing number, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The checks, totaled over $17,000 and were written to people in Florida, Idaho, Virginia, New York, South Carolina, and Alabama.

The suspected forger is believed to be someone who is familiar with the store’s actual checks, as these computer generated checks look similar to current UPS design, according to Forrester.