Police: Alcohol, speed a factor in fatal Kan. crash, victim identified

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash and have identified the victim.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, A Mazda 6 driven by a 22-year-old man was northbound on Market at 26th Street North in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The vehicle left the road, struck a utility pole, overturned and a passenger identified as Natalie Ibarra, 21, Wichita, was ejected.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS transported the driver to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Alcohol and speed are possible factors in the crash, according to Davidson.