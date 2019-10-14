Kansas man dies after ejected in 2-vehicle crash

RENO COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Sunday in Reno County.

The Sheriff’s department reported a truck driven by Van Dean, 61, Buhler, was eastbound on 4th Avenue at Buhler Road. When he entered the intersection, a northbound SUV driven by Tyler Obrecht, 26, Buhler, collided with the truck.

Dean was ejected from the truck when it rolled into the ditch northeast of the intersection, according to the sheriff’s department.

EMS transported Dean, Obrecht and a passenger in the SUV Jaxson Obrect, 2, to Hutchison Regional Medical Center where Dean was pronounced dead.

Dean was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department. Obrecht and the toddler were properly restrained. The child was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.