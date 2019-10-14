Western Kansas man dies after pickup rollover crash

WICHITA COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 6:30a.m. Monday in Wichita County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford F250 driven by James Lee Wessel, 49, Scott City, was westbound on Kansas 96 seven miles west of the Kansas 25 Junction.

The pickup had rear driver side tire failure. It left the roadway to the right, rotated clock wise and rolled unknown amount of times.

Wessel was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Price and Sons Funeral Home. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.