Kansas home robbery suspect shot victim, took jacket and ran

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have made an arrest.

Just before 2a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting at a residence in the 1500 Block of North Gentry in Wichita, according to Captain Brett Allred.

Investigators learned that a suspect identified as Shaeland Billingsley, 25, Wichita, pointed a handgun at a 49-year-old man inside the home and demanded money.

Billingsley then allegedly shot the victim in the leg, took his jacket and fled on foot, according to Allred.

A short time later, officers located Billingsley a couple of blocks away. He was wearing a ballistic vest. Police arrested him without incident. They also recovered a handgun, the victim’s property and drug paraphernalia.

Inside the home at the time of the robbery were a 70-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man and another woman, according to Allred.

Billingsley is being held on requested charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a firearm.