Kan. man hospitalized after crash with combine header on trailer

SHERIDAN COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Monday in Sheridan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 GMC Sierra driven by Thomas W. Fernow, 58, Albuquerque, NM., was eastbound on U.S. Hwy 24 five miles east of Hoxie towing a combine header on a trailer.

The trailer tongue broke and the trailer with combine header crossed the center line and struck a westbound 1999 Peterbilt semi driven by Edgar Terrazas-Leyva, 20, Garden City, head-on.

EMS transported Terrazas-Leyva to the Sheridan County Health Complex. Fernow and a passenger were not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.