GBRC Mad Science Kids Day Out

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a Mad Science: Edison’s Workbench Kids Day Out. Team up with your fellow camp inventors to explore the inventions of others – kids, women, Rube Goldberg, Thomas Edison and more! Draw inspiration from the wacky and practical. The goal of this camp is to understand that we have no limitations. Mad Science is the world’s leading science enrichment provider. Their trained and enthusiastic Mad Scientists have engaged over 1 million children in the Greater Kansas City area since 2002. Their innovative programs help kids learn about science through fun camps. They believe in the importance of being at the forefront of the industry and continue to create hands-on science programming for kids. Teaching science invites children to see themselves as scientists and encourages their curiosity. For more information about Mad Science, check out their web page at www.kansascity.madscience.org.

This camp will be held on Thursday, October 24th, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Friday, October 25th, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). This Kids Day Out program is for children ages 7 – 12 years of age. The entry fee is $60 per student. Pizza, fruit and beverages will be provided on Friday, October 25th. Snacks will be provided both days. The entry deadline for this Kids Day Out is set for Thursday, October 17th.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Online enrollment is now available on the website. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.