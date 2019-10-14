Based in Great Bend, Kansas, the newly formed Great Bend Economic Development Inc. is seeking an Executive Director to lead the economic development activities for the City of Great Bend.

The candidate should have a strong background in economic and community development, must be detail-oriented and thorough in a multi-task environment. The position requires the ability to work independently and report to a 5-member Board of Directors. Strong communication skills are a must.

We are dedicated to building a vibrant economy and maintaining a dynamic business climate where businesses can be successful.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities: Thorough knowledge of community and economic development planning. Strong ability to present oral and written and technical presentations. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with elected and appointed public officials and the general public.

Minimum Training and Experience

Training: Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in urban planning, business or public administration, economics, marketing, finance, or a related field.

Experience: Minimum of 4 years of responsible management or administrative experience in the field of community/economic development planning or related field.

A cover letter, resume, and salary requirements may be submitted to ecodevo@greatbendks.net. All qualified candidates are strongly encouraged to apply by November 15, 2019 (first review, open until filled). Salary is based on experience and qualifications.