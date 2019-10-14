Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Edith Ione Strohm, 98, passed away Saturday October 12, 2019, at River Bend Assisted Living, Great Bend. She was born January 16, 1921, in Windom, the daughter of Charles E. and Merle (Smith) Rostine. She was united in marriage to Wayne O. Strohm on October 6, 1940, in McPherson. He preceded her in death September 22, 2006.

A resident of Great Bend since 1957 coming from Lyons, Ione was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Great Bend, Christian Women Fellowship and The Feisty Five. Ione enjoyed reading, Bible studies, crafts, and cherished fellowship with her family and friends.

Survivors include one daughter, Dianna Werrick of Oklahoma City; two grandchildren, Andrea Komarek and husband Mike Koerner of Andover, and Mark Komarek of Phoenix, Ariz.; and two great grandchildren, Alyssa Komarek and Ashton Komarek.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Rostine and Charles L. Rostine; three sisters, Delta Bradford, Elma Frey and Drucilla Rostine; and by one grandson, Matthew Komarek.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, at the First Christian Church, Great Bend, with The Reverend Joshua Leu presiding. Interment will follow in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

