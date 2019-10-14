GREAT BEND – Donna M. Fronterhouse, 73, passed away October 10, 2019, at Homestead Assisted Living, Wichita. She was born October 23, 1945, to Louie & Martha (Maier) Bender. She married Terry Fronterhouse in Great Bend on December 18, 1965. He survives.

Donna, a long time resident of Great Bend living previously in Wichita and Phoenix, was a cosmetologist, owning and operating a salon in Great Bend and Phoenix. She was a current member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Wichita, and formally St. Joseph Catholic Church, Phoenix and Prince of Peace Parish, Great Bend.

Survivors include, husband Terry Fronterhouse of Overland Park; one son, Troy Fronterhouse of Phoenix, AZ; one daughter, Dee Hettinger of Wichita; one sister, Lela Johnston of Phoenix, AZ; two aunts, Eleanora Postlethwaite of Great Bend and Leona Slankard of Wichita; three grandchildren, Natalie Herndon and husband Nicholas of Wichita, and Blake Hettinger and Tate Hettinger, both of Wichita; and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Louis Trung Dinh Hoang presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530