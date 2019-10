Dakota’s Deals- Mon. Oct. 14th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR MONDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2019.

1. FOR SALE: MAYTAG NATURAL GAS DRYER – WHITE IN COLOR ASKING $45, 30″ ELECTRIC WHITE STOVE – SELF CLEANING ASKING $45. 620-786-6799

2. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, SEVERAL BIRDCAGES (COLORS & SIZES), DUCKS. 792-7074

3. FOR SALE: 92 WW HORSE STOCK TRAILER COMBO. ASKING $1400 OBO, 1987 HONDA TRX 250X 4 WHEELER (GOOD SHAPE FOR THE AGE) SEVERAL AFTERMARKET PARTS ON IT ASKING $1200 OBO. 620-546-3936 STAFFORD AREA.

4. FOR SALE: LADIES LEATHER JACKET. 797-9605

5. FOR SALE: FIREPLACE INSERT, LOCAL HONEY. 792-9414

6. LOOKING FOR: 5-6″ WOOD CHIPPER. FOR SALE: 2 – 30FT DRILL PIPE. 793-9589

7. FOR SALE: A PAIR TICKETS TO RACES IN KANSAS CITY FRI SAT SUN. CALL AFTER 3:30PM. 617-3694

8. FOR SALE: A TOPPER – FITS FULL SIZE FORD PICKUP ASKING $150. 282-0363

9. FOR SALE: 2005 CHEVY HD 2500 EXT CAB LONG BED 4 WHL DRIVE 86,000 MILES. 653-4929

10. LOOKING FOR: CB RADIO. FOR SALE: GOOD SIZED BASEBALL CARD COLLECTION. 793-3870

11. FOR SALE: 4 PEICE BEDROOM SET QUEEN SIZE , HONDA TRAXS 90 (MOTORCYCLE). 620-452-0175

12. FOR SALE: 17′ TRI HULL 85 HP MOTOR STEP THROUGH WINDSHIELD, EXCELLENT TRAILER. 1951 PLYMOUTH 2DR COUP 6CLY 3 SPEED GOOD SHAPE. 320 STICKS OF UNISTRUT. 793-0979

13. LOOKING FOR: 2 OR 4 USED TIRES SIZE 205 70 15. 786-0701

14. LOOKING FOR: 14.9 X R30 TRACTOR TIRES. 620-242-2325

15. LOOKING FOR: DRESSER OR CHEST OF DRAWERS (DARKER BROWN OR BLACK 4-6 DRAWERS). 282-4682

16. FOR SALE: KU SOFT SIDED COOLER $10, DUST BUSTER $10 RE-CHARGEABLE. 786-4274

17. FOR SALE: 2 – LOG RACKS 10 & 1/2′ AND 11 & 1/2′ LONG. 2 BOBCAT TIRES 10X16.5. 50 PRAISE & WORSHIP CD’S. 126 CONCRETE BLOCKS. 804-0064

18. FOR SALE: 2012 GMC SHORT BED PICKUP HALF TON 2 WHEEL DRIVE 45,000 MILES. 785-445-5056

19. FOR SALE: 6 CU FT REFIGERATOR ASKING $40 OBO. BABY GRAND PIANO MADE IN 1880. POOL TABLE. 620-617-3925