Cop Shop (10/11 – 10/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/11)

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:24 p.m. an accident was reported at 652 S. Main Street in Hoisington.

10/12

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:12 a.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway at MM 134.

Fire

At 6:26 p.m. a fire was reported at SW 90 Avenue & SW 70 Road.

Injury Accident

At 7:47 p.m. an accident was reported at 1230 E. K-4 Highway in Claflin.

10/13

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:41 a.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 218.

Fire

At 5:18 p.m. a fire was reported at SE 40 Road & S. US 281 Highway.

Injury Accident

At 6:38 p.m. an accident was reported in the 500 block of E. Santa Fe Blvd in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/11)

Chest Plain

At 11:28 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1515 Williams Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 1:19 p.m. a report of traffic hazard lights flashing was made at 24th Street & Patton Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:09 p.m. an accident was reported at 1811 Main Street.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 3:25 p.m. the K-9 was used at 10th Street & McKinley Street.

At 5:12 p.m. a K-9 was used in the 1000 block of Eisenhower Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:29 p.m. an accident was reported at 1912 Van Buren Street.

Theft

At 7:45 p.m. Casey’s General Store, 2716 10th Street, reported a theft.

10/12

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:23 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1407 Truman Street.

Structure Fire

At 7:21 a.m. a fire was reported at 333 Fruit Street.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 12:02 p.m. the K-9 was used at Eisenhower Court.

Sick Person

At 12:12 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 811 Grant Street Apt. 317.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 1:39 p.m. a burglary was reported at 101 Pine Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:48 p.m. an accident was reported at 2527 Broadway Avenue.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 3:43 p.m. the K-9 was used at 24th Street & Prairie Rose Dr.

Criminal Damage

At 7:23 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 4714 17th Street Ter.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:29 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1614 1/2 Lakin Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:41 p.m. a report of her ex-boyfriend Eduardo Guterrez being in her residence 301 Evergreen was made.

10/13

Theft

At 10:59 a.m. a theft was reported of a bike at 701 Odell Street.