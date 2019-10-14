Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/11 – 10/13)

10/11

BOOKED: Mercedes Mater of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for criminal trespass and interference with LEO, bond set at $1,000 or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Lee Shelton Leon on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Estabon Foster on CKCC order for incarceration.

BOOKED: Bruce Felder on Bart County probation order to report on case.

BOOKED: Deanna Coughlin of Great Bend on CKCC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Amy Mansur of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, no current tag, interference with LEO, driving while revoked, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Brian Fellers of Wichita on BTDC warrant for residential burglary, non-residential burglary, possession of methamphetamine, theft x2, possession of stolen property, theft, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for probation violation x4, no bond.

BOOKED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Melanie Reyna of Wichita on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $110 cash only.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation x4, no bond.

RELEASED: Esteban Foster of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, after posting a $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ethan Kilbourn of Great Bend received a 48-hour OR bond through GBMC case for domestic battery, criminal damage.

RELEASED: Melanie Reyna of Wichita posted a $110 cash bond on BTDC case for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Mercedes Mater of Great Bend on GBMC case for criminal trespass and interference with LEO, posted $1,000 bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Amy Mansur of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, no current tag, interference with LEO, driving while revoked, posted bond amount of $10,000 through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

10/12

BOOKED: Ralph Achor on RHDC case for kidnapping, domestic battery, bond set at $75,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Mickle on SAMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

10/13

BOOKED: Ashley Keenan-Smith of Ellinwood on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for disorderly conduct and battery LEO with a bond of $2,500 C/S or an 18-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Sheldon Leon of Great Bend on serve sentence.

RELEASED: Michael Mickle on SMC case for failure to appear with $500 bond and serve sentence.

RELEASED: Deanna Coughlin on CKCC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation after time served.

RELEASED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for serve sentence.