4 hospitalized after rear-end crash of disabled vehicle on Kan. highway

HODGEMAN COUNTY — Four people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Sunday in Hodgeman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by Samantha Lobmeyer, 28, Garden City, was eastbound on Kansas 156 fifteen miles east of Jetmore.

The Chevy rear-ended a 2009 Pontiac G5 driven by Makentzee R. Chappel, 20, Garden City, that was disabled and partially in the lane of travel after hitting a deer.

EMS transported Benjamin R. McCaffery, 19, Calahan, Colorado to a Wichita Hospital.

EMS transported Lobmeyer, Chappel and Hunter E. Coronel, 21, Brighton, Colorado, to the Hodgeman County Health Center.

McCaffery and Coronel had been in the Pontiac but were standing outside the vehicle at the time of the accident