Work Week Weather

Columbus Day
Sunny, with a high near 76. Light southeast wind becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.