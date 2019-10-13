Work Week Weather

Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 76. Light southeast wind becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.