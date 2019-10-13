Sunday Sports Headlines

DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma’s defense sacked Sam Ehlinger nine times and the No. 6 Sooners never trailed in a 34-27 victory over 11th-ranked Texas. The Sooners stayed on track in the College Football Playoffs. The Longhorns were likely relegated to a spoiler role if there is a second consecutive rematch in the Big 12 championship game.

WACO, Texas (AP) — JaMycal Hasty scored on a 5-yard touchdown in the second overtime and No. 22 Baylor beat Texas Tech 33-30 in the Bears’ first game as a ranked team under coach Matt Rhule. Baylor had to go the length of the field at the end of regulation just to get to overtime. Charlie Brewer threw for 362 yards for 6-0 Baylor, but had his first three interceptions of the season. He ran for three touchdowns, including one in the first overtime.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Freshman Breece Hall rushed for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Iowa State to a 38-14 victory over West Virginia on Saturday. Brock Purdy threw for one score and ran for another for the Cyclones. West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall left the game with an undisclosed injury after the first series and did not return. The Mountaineers were limited to 190 yards of total offense.

DALLAS (AP) — The entire teams for No. 6 Oklahoma and 11th-ranked Texas were issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty 30 minutes before the annual Red River rivalry. Both teams gathered near midfield, and officials were already trying to keep them separated when the groups got close. Several players were face to face when the flag flew. Referee Mike Defee said there also was shoving during the incident, saying he and head linesman Al Green were hit.

National Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Max Scherzer carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals took a two-games-to-none lead in the National League Championship Series by downing the Cardinals, 3-1 in St. Louis. Scherzer struck out 11 over seven innings, but his no-hitter ended when Paul Goldschmidt led off the seventh with a single. The Cards have managed just four hits the entire series.

HOUSTON (AP) _ The New York Yankees took Game 1 of the American League Championship Series by riding the heroics of Masahiro Tanaka and Gleyber Torres to a 7-0 rout of the Astros in Houston. Tanaka held the Astros to one hit and one walk over six innings, leaving him 5-1 with a 1.32 ERA in seven career postseason starts. Torres was 3-for-5 with a solo homer and five RBIs to highlight the Yankees’ 13-hit attack.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) _ Israel Mukuamu returned the first of his three interceptions 53 yards for a touchdown before South Carolina completed a 20-17 stunner against third-ranked Georgia at Athens. Parker White’s 23-yard field goal in the second overtime proved to be enough when Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship was wide left on his attempt from 42 yards. Jake Fromm hadn’t thrown an interception all season until the Gamecocks picked him off three times.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ Joe Burrow passed for 293 yards and three touchdowns as the fifth-ranked Tigers outscored No. 7 Florida, 42-38 at Baton Rouge. Ja’Marr Chase had 127 yards receiving and two touchdowns, including a 54-yarder TD that gave LSU a two-score lead with 5:43 left. The 6-0 Tigers totaled 511 yards without allowing a sack or committing a turnover.

UNDATED (AP) _ Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes and Alabama earned its first win as the nation’s No. 1 team this season by blasting No. 24 Texas A&M, 47-28. Trevor Lawrence threw two of his three touchdown passes to Justyn Ross as No. 2 Clemson rolled over Florida State, 45-14. Sixth-ranked Oklahoma won the latest edition of the Red River rivalry as Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns and the Sooners sacked Sam Ehlinger nine times in a 34-27 win over No. 11 Texas.

Saturday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Houston 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 3 St. Louis 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final Temple 30 (23)Memphis 28

Final (6)Oklahoma 34 (11)Texas 27

Final (16)Michigan 42 Illinois 25

Final South Carolina 20 (3)Georgia 17

Final (2)Clemson 45 Florida St. 14

Final (25)Cincinnati 38 Houston 23

Final (8)Wisconsin 38 Michigan St. 0

Final (18)Arizona St. 38 Washington St. 34

Final (1)Alabama 47 (24)Texas A&M 28

Final (22)Baylor 33 Texas Tech 30

Final Louisville 62 (19)Wake Forest 59

Final (10)Penn St. 17 (17)Iowa 12

Final (9)Notre Dame 30 Southern Cal 27

Final (15)Utah 52 Oregon St. 7

Final (5)LSU 42 (7)Florida 28

Final (14)Boise St. 59 Hawaii 37