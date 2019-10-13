Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

October 14, 2019 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

 Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS / PRESENTATIONS ………. Mr. Umphres

 None

3. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

 Board Members’ Comments

 USD 428 Education Foundation

 Written Communications / Correspondence

4. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Approval of Title VI B and Early Childhood Flow-Through

Budget Application ………………………………………. Mr. Thexton / Mr. Umphres

The public was notified of the Title VI B and ECH budget, which covers salaries for licensed special education staff salaries. The 2019-2020 application amounts to $983,822 for Title VI B pass-through funds ($10,194 higher than the prior year) and $40,670 for ECH ($30 lower than the prior year). The budget application was available for public review at the Barton County Cooperative of Special Education for thirty days. The administration recommends approval.

5. NEW BUSINESS

A. SJCF Survey Discussion …………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

(Refer to Mr. Thexton)

Terry Wiggers, Executive Vice President at SJCF Architecture, will present information to the Board regarding recent community survey results and will discuss options for a plan and process relating to the district master plan.

B. KASB Delegate Assembly ………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

The KASB annual conference is set for December 6-8, 2019, in Wichita, KS. As part of the registration process, USD 428 must submit the name of the official delegate and an alternate who will vote on behalf of our local Board of Education regarding pertinent issues. Any board member wishing to serve as delegate or alternate is encouraged to indicate this to Mr. Thexton.

C. GB Recreation Commission Board Representative …………….. Mr. Umphres

The GB Recreation Commission board is comprised of five members who represent the city, school, and recreation commission. Members serve four-year terms and may serve two consecutive 4-year terms. Polly Unruh’s second term of board membership expires 12/31/19. The district will issue a boxed ad in The Tribune announcing the open position. Responses to the ad will then be a BOE consideration/decision at the meeting of 11/11/19. (Attachment 5.C)

D. Approval of Local Consolidated Plan Allocation ……………….. Mr. Umphres

The 2019-2020 Local Consolidated Plan (LCP) amounts total $1,105,916, which compares to a prior-year total of $1,143,054. The administration asks board approval to make state and federal programs allocations for 2019-2020. Programs with the allocated amounts are listed below.

Title I A Improving Education Programs $ 758,372

Title I C Migratory Programs $ 138,600

Title II A Supporting Effective Instruction $ 120,726

Title III A English Learner and Immigrant Programs $ 49,378

Title IVA Grants for Student Support and Academic $ 38,840

Enrichment

Total $1,105,916

6. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT / CURRICULUM REPORT ……………………….

Mr. Popp / Mrs. Reiser / Mr. Umphres

A. Curriculum Day – September 30, 2019

Curriculum day focused on the second half of the Visible Learning training. Kristin Anderson, an associate with Corwin Press, helped focus the district on how to realize the impact teachers have on student achievement.

B. Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA) After completing the first five-year cycle, the district enters a new five-year KESA cycle and is in year one of the process. An outside validation team (OVT) needs to be set, and goals need to be made for the next five years. We are in the process of gathering feedback from stakeholders to determine the next steps for growth for the district.

C. MTSS Update: All schools are intervening with students. FastBridge is the new assessment system used to track student progress. We continue to learn how to use the new system effectively, but it allows us to track math, reading, and social-emotional growth for every student three times per year. Interventions are on track and running as we speak. D. Adoption Updates: The Social Studies pilot is moving forward with anticipated adoption in the spring. Healthy Living is continuing with a proposal to come to the board this fall. This year, the district will be looking into adoptions of Art, and Career and Technical Education.

E. Public School Works training The district purchased Public School Works to deliver state and federally mandated training courses to our staff in an online testing format. USD 428 staff has completed over 10,000 trainings ranging from fire extinguisher safety to suicide prevention. While these trainings are not enjoyable, staff have done a fantastic job completing the assigned pieces of training on time.

F. Personnel Report Recruiting quality teachers for the 2020-2021 school year has already begun with upcoming recruiting fairs scheduled. New teachers graduating in December will be considered for positions currently filled by long-term substitute teachers to get them on in place get them on staff now and for future teacher vacancies.

G. Curriculum Meetings

 Curriculum Steering Committee: 10/1/19 was cancelled, next meeting 11/5/19

 Professional Development Council (PDC): 9/9/19, 10/7/19 next meeting 11/4/19

7. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT…………………………. Mr. Thexton / Mr. Umphres

A. Great Bend Reading Initiative Kick Off

B. Kansas Teacher of the Year Banquet

C. Bus Safety Week, October 21-25

D. National High School Activities Month, October

E. Anti-Bullying Awareness Month, October

F. Free and Reduced Lunch Update

G. Internet Security Update

H. Human Resources Discussion

I. Approval of Grants / Contributions (Attachment 7,H)

8. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION ………………………………………………… Mr. Thexton

9. CONSENT AGENDA …………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes [September 9, and September 26, 2019] (Attachment 9,A)

B. Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report (none)

10. EXECUTIVE SESSION ……………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

The Board of Education will go into executive session. No action will take place after the session.

“Mr. President, I move that the board go into executive session to discuss confidential student information pursuant to the exception relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a student under KOMA. The open meeting will resume in this Board room at : P.M.”

11. UPCOMING MEETING DATES …………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

•BOE Luncheon Meeting: at noon on October 31, 2019, at Park Elementary

•Education Foundation Dinner: at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at

the Great Bend Events Center

•Annual KASB Convention: on December 6-8, 2019, in Wichita, KS

12. ADJOURNMENT ……………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres