Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Lady Cougars sweep Independence

by

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College volleyball team rolled to their third straight sweep Saturday afternoon at the Barton Gym as the Cougars put away Independence Community College 25-16, 25-11, and 25-22.

Barton remains in sole possession of third place in the Jayhawk West at 7-2 and 17-10 on the year in dropping Independence into the sixth slot at 5-7 and 9-14 overall.

The Cougars will have a two game road stretch before a three-game home stand. The road begins Wednesday at eighth place Pratt Community College before heading out to Liberal on Saturday against 3rd ranked Seward County Community College.