Kansas man dies after ejected when pickup rolls

COMANCHE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 1a.m. Sunday in Comanche County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford F150 driven by Melvin R. Odell, 69, Coldwater, was eastbound on I Street two miles east of Coldwater.

The driver lost control of the pickup. It ran off the roadway to the right, rolled multiple times over a barb wire fence and the driver was ejected.

Odell was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Hatfield Prusa Funeral Home. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.