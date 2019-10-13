Great Bend Post

Kansas man dies after ejected when pickup rolls

by

COMANCHE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 1a.m. Sunday in Comanche County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford F150 driven by Melvin R. Odell, 69, Coldwater, was eastbound on I Street two miles east of Coldwater.

The driver lost control of the pickup. It ran off the roadway to the right, rolled multiple times over a barb wire fence and the driver was ejected.

Odell was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Hatfield Prusa Funeral Home. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.