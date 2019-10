ELLSWORTH COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Sunday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway patrol reported a 2007 Harley Davidson Wide Glide driven by Troy Bates, 48, Brookville, was eastbound on Kansas 140 just west of Brookville.

The motorcycle swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway causing the driver to lay the vehicle over on its side. EMS transported Bates to the hospital in Salina. He was wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.